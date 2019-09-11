Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter took New York Fashion Week to the streets! The couple were glowing as they stepped out together on Tuesday, September 10.

The “Slide Away” songstress, 26, bared her toned midsection in a sheer crop top that she paired with a trenchcoat, statement jewelry and orange sunglasses. The blogger, 31, meanwhile, showed off her toned legs in a leather miniskirt, stilettos and a blazer. Carter and Cyrus beamed as they walked in sync alongside each other outside of a hotel.

The night prior, the pair attended separate NYFW events, but that didn’t stop Carter from gushing over her love. “Dear god,” the New Hampshire native wrote alongside the drooling-face emoji in the comments section of a photo Cyrus posted of herself braless on Instagram.

Carter was first linked to the Hannah Montana alum in early August following her breakup from Brody Jenner. The twosome were spotted kissing in Italy the day before the news broke that Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, had split after nearly eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Days later, Cyrus and Carter returned to Los Angeles, where they’ve been spending a lot of time together, even keeping close during a lunch outing with the singer’s mom, Tish.

“Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page,” a source previously told Us, noting that is “why they work so well together.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Cyrus and Carter’s NYFW outing!