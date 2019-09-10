Kaitlynn Carter Drools Over Miley Cyrus’ Braless NYFW Photo: ‘Dear God’





Kaitlynn Carter can’t stop and won’t stop publicly flirting with her new girlfriend, Miley Cyrus ! The blogger took to the comments section of the “Slide Away” songstress’ Instagram picture on Monday, September 9, to share a short but steamy message.

“Dear god,” Carter, 31, wrote, adding a drool-face emoji underneath Cyrus’ sultry photo from the Tom Ford New York Fashion Week show. In the snap, the Hannah Montana alum, 26, looked fierce in a cleavage-baring black top that she paired with a velvet jacket and hat.

Carter was first linked to Cyrus in early August, shortly after her split from Brody Jenner. The former Disney Channel star was spotted kissing the New Hampshire native in Italy the day before she and husband Liam Hemsworth announced they were going their separate ways after nearly eight months of marriage.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” Cyrus’ rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since their first public outing, the Grammy nominee and Carter haven’t shied away from sharing their adoration for each other. They have taken their budding romance across the country and back to Los Angeles, where they were seen holding hands while out at lunch with the singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus.

Most recently, the duo documented a night out together where they celebrated Carter’s birthday on September 4. In photos and videos from the night, Miley could be seen snapping photos of Carter as she blew the candles out on a cake while out to dinner with friends. Carter also shared three photos of her and Miley posing together as the sun was going down.

While Hemsworth, 29, hasn’t spoken out about Miley moving on, Jenner, 35, seemingly isn’t bothered by their very public relationship. The reality star, who is currently dating model Josie Canseco, is “happy that Kaitlynn’s moved on and found love,” a source told Us.

A second insider added that Jenner “is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!