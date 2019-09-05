Kaitlynn Carter got the best present of all on her 31st birthday — the company of her new flame, Miley Cyrus.

The blogger posted a series of Instagram Stories with the “Slide Away” songstress, 26, on Wednesday, September 4, before heading out with pals for an intimate celebration. During the outing, Cyrus adoringly snapped pictures of Carter as she posed with a birthday dessert.

Carter sported a cleavage-baring little black dress for the occasion, while the pop star wore a low-cut white button-down shirt and dark pants. In a video posted to the New Hampshire native’s Stories, the twosome sat next to each other at dinner and were surrounded by a group of friends.

The Hannah Montana alum was first linked to Carter early last month. Their pairing comes amid Cyrus’ divorce from husband Liam Hemsworth, and Carter’s split from ex Brody Jenner.

Cyrus and Carter were spotted getting hot in heavy in Italy the same day she and the Hunger Games actor, 29, shared news of their breakup, just eight months after tying the knot in their Nashville-area home.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a statement to Us Weekly read at the time. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Carter haven’t shied away from packing on the PDA in recent weeks. Jenner — who has since moved on with girlfriend Josie Canseco — is in full support of his ex and her new romance.

“Brody’s happy that Kaitlynn’s moved on and found love,” a source told Us, with a second insider previously noting that the reality star “is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

A third source explained to Us earlier that Cyrus has “really fallen for” Carter and “the feeling is mutual.” They added: “Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn, and is really comfortable around her.”

Scroll down to see the photos from Carter’s birthday bash!