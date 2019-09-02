



Love on Labor Day weekend! Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter grabbed lunch with her mom, Tish Cyrus, in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 1.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, wrapped her arm around the lifestyle blogger, 30, while walking through the valet parking area outside of a local restaurant. They were all smiles as they coordinated in white T-shirts and wore their blonde hair pulled back. Miley rocked a pair of denim shorts, while Carter sported rolled-up jeans.

The outing marked their second public lunch with Tish, 52, in two weeks. The trio previously dined at BOA Steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood on August 17.

Miley and Carter have been spending a lot of time together since their respective splits from Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner. The Hannah Montana alum announced her separation from the Hunger Games actor, 29, on August 10 after nearly eight months of marriage. The beauty influencer and the Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, broke up weeks earlier, ending their one-year marriage (which they never made legal).

“[Kaitlynn] and Miley became close within the past few weeks because they connected over their breakups and leaned on each other,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in August.

Both of the former couples have remained amicable since calling in quits. Hemsworth wished Miley “nothing but health and happiness going forward” in an Instagram post on August 12. Nine days later, the Grammy nominee and Carter sent Jenner a marijuana bouquet to celebrate his birthday, attached with a cheeky card that read, “WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn.”

In addition, Miley, who identifies as pansexual, took to Twitter on August 22 to deny that she cheated on her Last Song costar with Carter. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she wrote.

