It’s over! TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson have called it quits after five months together.

The pair, who were first linked in December 2019, announced their split on their separate Instagram Stories on Monday, April 13.

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” D’Amelio, 15, wrote on her Instagram Story. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us.”

The Connecticut native, who is famous for her viral dance videos, explained that the duo are “still close friends” admitting that she “would not change that for anything.”

“I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him,” the social media personality, who has more than 14 million Instagram followers, added. “It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.”

She concluded: “I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.”

For his part, Hudson, 17, who is better known to his followers as Lil Huddy, promised to continue to support his ex.

“Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her,” the California native wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday. “We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

He added: “We are sorry it’s taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first.”

Hudson, who has more than seven million followers on Instagram, was first seen with D’Amelio ahead of the holidays in December.

The former flames shared their first photos together on December 21. At the time, Hudson captioned two pictures of himself embracing D’Amelio in front of a rose-filled backdrop and captioned the images with a heart emoji.

A week prior, D’Amelio shared two photos of herself and Hudson hugging at L.A. Live’s ice skating rink in Los Angeles. “Best friend things,” she wrote at the time.