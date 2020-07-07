Her side of the story. Social media star Nessa Barrett revealed she’s being cyberbullied and slut-shamed after she was pulled into Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio’s relationship drama.

“I’m only going to speak on this matter once because there are far more important things happening in the world right now,” Barrett, 17, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, July 7. “I’m tired of being everyone’s scapegoat, no matter what I say or what people say I’ve done, I get hate online.”

Barrett and Hudson, known to fans as “LilHuddy,” made waves on social media on Monday, July 6, when the 18-year-old Hype House member admitted he kissed her amid his split from D’Amelio, 16, and her breakup from Josh Richards. The singer, who split from Richards, 18, in June, confirmed in her statement that the pair did indeed kiss, but maintained that nothing else happened.

“Yes, Chase kissed me & nothing else happened after that. I can speak for the both of us that it didn’t mean anything,” Barrett said. “The narrative that is being spun around me is one of hate and slut-shaming, and the constant DMs and emails of people telling me I’m stupid and should kill myself are getting to be too much for to me bear. I’ve deleted my apps off my phone and only re-download to post — it’s gotten so bad. It makes me want to quit social media altogether.”

She concluded: “I’m thankful for my true friends, my team, and finding solace in the studio on a daily basis. My music has been my therapy, and I’m excited to share my side of the story and my truth through my music with the world when it’s ready.”

D’Amelio, for her part, publicly dragged Hudson after his initial tweet on Monday.

“The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli and I’m sorry I hurt her. We broke up and I messed up by kissing Nessa,” he tweeted.

D’Amelio, the most followed person on TikTok, fired back, “Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [you kissed her].”

After Hudson slammed several other social media stars, including Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio’s boyfriend, Griffin Johnson, the dancer accused him of playing the victim.

“Stop deflecting [your] actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility,” Charli tweeted. “Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”

While Hudson and D’Amelio called it quits in April after several months of dating, they fueled reunion speculation last month when she started posting videos with him again.

Richards, meanwhile, is a member of the Sway House, a rival to Hudson’s Hype House. The YouTuber tweeted about cutting “fake people” out of his life on Monday as the scandal played out.

“You give them f–ing 2nd chances and they go behind you’re back and try and f–k with you again,” Richards tweeted. “Biggest advice I have for you all, learn who’s real! Wish everyone the best and hope they all succeed.”