What happens in the Sway House doesn’t always stay in the Sway House. TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler have been arrested and charged with drug possession, Us Weekly can confirm.

The two social media influencers were booked in Texas on Monday, May 25. According to the jail administrator for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Hall, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. He was released on $5,000 bail on Tuesday, May 26.

Hossler, 19, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams, which is a felony in Texas. He posted his $6,500 bail on Tuesday.

Hall and Hossler both took to Twitter after they were released.

“Im back,” Hall tweeted.

Hossler simply wrote, “Hi.”

Both tweets had more than 60,000 “likes” before they were deleted. Footage of their arrests later surfaced on TikTok and YouTube.

Earlier on Monday, Hall shared photos of their road trip via Twitter.

“Roadyyy,” Hall captioned a series of photos. “HOWDY TEXAS.”

Hall and Hossler have made names for themselves as part of the TikTok collective the Sway House. The two men live and make content with fellow TikTokers Josh Richards, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr and Griffin Johnson in a Los Angeles mansion. The six influencers, who are all managed by TalentX, each have millions of followers. They range from 17 to 21 years old.

The Sway House was launched in January after the success of the Hype House, which includes popular content creators including Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon. Hall has also made headlines for his short-lived romance with Rae.