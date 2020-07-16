Even a combined 100 million TikTok followers doesn’t make you exempt from cleaning from your room or doing your homework — just ask Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio.

“We’re lucky to have an incredible support system. Our mom and dad are so active in balancing our schedules and making sure that we always prioritize school and work first,” the sisters told Us Weekly exclusively while chatting about their partnership with Hollister.

While 16-year-old Charli is the most followed person on TikTok with more than 70 million followers, 18-year-old Dixie has nearly 30 million fans keeping up with her on the app.

“If anything, our bond has gotten even stronger as sisters because the ‘fame’ isn’t always the easiest to navigate,” the influencers told Us. “We are consistently there for each other and always supporting each other, on-camera and off. Our parents play a big role in making sure that we stay grounded and keep us feeling like normal teenagers — we’re still told to drop our phones and do the dishes or clean our rooms!”

With social media success, however, comes backlash — and trolls.

“We do our best to not let haters or ‘trolls’ get to us,” Charli and Dixie told Us. “It’s difficult at times because mean words can hurt anyone, no matter who you are, but we do our best to focus on the positive and encourage others to be kind and spread love. … We feel most confident when we remember that we have such amazing fans who love and support us. They really make such a difference when we see negative or mean comments online.”

While Charli continues to dance and Dixie works on her singing career — her debut music video “Be Happy” has amassed more than 44 million YouTube views in two weeks — they aren’t done yet. When asked about reports that the D’Amelio family, which also includes parents Mark and Heidi, are getting a reality show, the sisters played coy.

“You’ll have to wait and see!” they quipped to Us. “But we are working on something.”

For now, Charli and Dixie are serving as Hollister “Jeanealogists” with Bill Nye and launching the #MoreHappyDenimDance, a TikTok challenge choreographed by Charli that “encourages users to celebrate comfort and to share their ‘happy dance'” when they rock their jeans.

“We’ve been shopping at Hollister for years — it has always been one of our first stops for back to school shopping!” they told Us. “When we heard we had the opportunity to work with Hollister, we immediately were so excited as we love their denim and wear so much.”

Hollister fans who participate in the #MoreHappyDenimDance challenge will have the chance to be selected for a virtual meet-and-greet with Charli and Dixie.