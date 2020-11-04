Now accepting shade. Ariana Grande’s remark about young influencers going out amid the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral — and TikTok stars Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae have taken note.

“Couldn’t we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks? … Did we all really need to go to f—king Saddle Ranch that badly that like we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?” the 27-year-old singer recently said on the Zach Sang Show while promoting her new album, “Positions.”

She added, “Did we all really need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We need that Instagram post that badly?”

While Grande didn’t name names, TikTokers are often spotted partying at the Los Angeles hotspot. The California city began reopening restaurants at the end of May after shutting down amid the COVID-19 crisis.

After a clip of the comment circulated on social media, Dixie, the 19-year-old sister of Charli D’Amelio, the most followed person on TikTok, was asked about the controversy.

“She’s right, she’s right,” Dixie admitted to Pap Galore, adding that Grande is “a queen” whom she “loves.”

Rae, 20, was also asked about Grande’s criticism while out with on-again, off-again boyfriend Bryce Hall.

“I think it’s fair. I definitely have been not going … because I’ve been working out a lot and also preparing for my movie,” she said, referring to the upcoming gender-swap remake of She’s All That.

Rae, who has more than 67 million TikTok followers, added that she’s encouraging her man to stay home too. ”No more parties for Bryce,” she said.

TikTok stars aren’t the only ones under fire for partying as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Kendall Jenner recently made headlines for her Halloween-theme 25th birthday party. The bash, which was held at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 31, reportedly had 100 people in attendance, including her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Other A-listers at the party included The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith and Saweetie.

Kris Jenner later defended her daughter amid backlash.

“We’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing,” Kris, 64, said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday, November 2. “And we’re doing that. … I am very sensitive to what’s going on, believe me. I’ve really tried so hard.”