Not on her watch! Kourtney Kardashian clapped back after people criticized the age difference between her and Addison Rae.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Saturday, September 19, of herself and Rae, 19, lounging in the pool in their bikinis. “Two more days of summer,” Kardashian captioned the post.

One user commented, “This friendship still weirds me tf out,” while another person wrote, “Shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.”

The Poosh founder quipped back, “Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas …”

Rae shared on “The Tom Ward Show” in July that she met Kardashian through YouTuber David Dobrik.

“I met Kourtney through a friend, through David. We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok,” she said. “I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

Since then, the Tik Tok star has spent plenty of time with Kardashian and her kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Earlier this month, Rae told Entertainment Tonight that the more than 20-year age gap between the two pals doesn’t affect their friendship.

“At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them,” she explained. “What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing. And if you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don’t think that’s anything to really judge people on. I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways.”

Rae added, “Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun. She’s been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from.”

The social media influencer — who skyrocketed to fame in 2019 for her TikTok videos — told Us Weekly in July that Kardashian has helped her navigate her newfound fame.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said at the time. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”