One month after David Dobrik wed his best friend’s mother, Lorraine, in a shotgun Las Vegas wedding, Us Weekly can confirm that the YouTuber has filed for divorce.

“David loved being married to Lorraine and the two will continue to remain close friends,” a source told Us on Wednesday, June 12. “Trials and tribulations, they tried it out but sometimes love isn’t meant to last forever and they came to the agreeable conclusion that their love wasn’t meant for forever, but was great while it lasted!”

Dobrik, 22, announced the news of his wedding to Lorraine in an Instagram post in May.

“Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother,” the internet sensation captioned a photo of himself wearing a tux and groom hat with his bride in a white gown, holding a pink bouquet. “So grateful for this opportunity. I’ll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it’s stinking up our living room.”

Though many of his more than 12 million YouTube subscribers were quick to call his bluff on the nuptials, Dobrik proved things were real in a video that showed not only a proposal, but an actual Vegas ceremony.

In the clip, Dobrik’s pal Jason teases him, telling him he’ll never get married because no woman would ever walk down the aisle with him. Three hours later, the Slovakia native flew to Boston to propose to Jason’s mom.

The video then shows footage from their wedding — including a first kiss — as well as a private helicopter ride to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!