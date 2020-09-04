Addison Rae Teases Possible 'KUWTK' Appearance With Pal Kourtney Kardashian

Never say never! Addison Rae is a TikTok superstar, but she might be expanding her horizons to another media empire — Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The social media influencer, 19, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 4, that she’s open to appearing on the E! reality show, which follows the lives of pal Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family.

“I don’t know. Who knows what the future kind of holds,” Rae said. “I’m kind of just living life day by day and going through everything with a happy heart and humble mindset. It’s all been really exciting. A lot of stuff keeps continuing to be presented to me, which is super fun, and I think there’s plenty of opportunities and exciting things coming up.”

She added, “I feel like, I’m really not a person to say no to anything, at any time, ever. I can never say no to anybody, let alone something that I’m actually interested in doing.”

The Louisiana native also explained her close friendship with Kardashian, 41, and how their bond goes beyond their more than 20-year age difference.

“At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them,” she said. “What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing. And if you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don’t think that’s anything to really judge people on. I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways.”

The duo have flaunted their friendship on social media in recent months. Rae has even spent plenty of time with the Poosh founder’s children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney and I just happen to have a great friendship, which is really fun,” Rae said. “She’s been a great person to have in my life. She said in my YouTube video that I had great energy that she liked to be around. I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from.”

Kardashian has served as a mentor figure for the Hype House member, who skyrocketed to fame in 2019 for her TikTok videos. Rae told Us Weekly exclusively in July that the E! personality offered her some words of wisdom on how to handle her newfound stardom.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she said at the time. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”