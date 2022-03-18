Channel Kyle Richards in These Classic Cowboy Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kyle Richards Is undoubtedly one of the most stylish stars from the Real Housewives franchise, and that’s exactly why we look to her for style advice and outfit inspiration on the regular. The 53-year-old has an effortless boho-chic flair, always mixing prints, patterns and trends. Quite frankly, we want to embody this aesthetic!

One outfit we recently saw the reality TV starlet wearing featured a pair of classic, western-inspired cowboy boots. It immediately became clear that we needed a pair! The exact boots Richards wore cost $625, which isn’t exactly affordable — so we found a similar pair on Amazon that look nearly identical for a fraction of the price!

Get the Coconuts By Matisse Women’s Gaucho Boot for prices starting at $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

These cowboy boots have all of the details we’re in the market for — they have traditional stitched patterns on the top and sides, the curved arch and a sharp pointed toe. Our boots and Richards’ boots are also practically the same shade of brown and look naturally distressed, which is important in order to achieve that vintage vibe.

Get the Coconuts By Matisse Women’s Gaucho Boot for prices starting at $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The boots are designed to feel comfortable and easy-to-wear at all times. According to shoppers, these shoes have a super low heel and offer great support. Ecstatic reviewers claim that they can wear these boots for hours upon hours with no risk of foot pain! Of course, styling them is a piece of cake, as they essentially team with any ensemble. Rock them with leggings, dresses or any type of denim. These boots will give you that same rustic touch that Richards with nailed her ensemble, and they’re sure to become a style staple. Best of all, you can wear them year-round. Giddy up!

See it: Get the Coconuts By Matisse Women’s Gaucho Boot for prices starting at $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Coconuts By Matisse and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!