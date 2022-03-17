This Floral Frock Is the Perfect Transitional Piece for Spring — And It’s Only $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, we discover a lot of dreamy dresses — minis, midis, maxis, you name it. From puff sleeve to princess and peplum, we’ve found our fair share of frocks. But every now and then, we come across a standout style we truly can’t resist.

This time, we’re drawn to a lovely long sleeve dress from Amazon. Based on the sole review from February (a five-star rating, no less!), we believe it’s brand-new to the site. Spring is only a few days away, so this swing dress is the perfect transitional piece as the weather starts to warm up. Because the floral print is on the darker side, you can even rock this frock with tights and booties. We plan on taking this dress from daytime social events to date night. For only $14, this seasonal staple is a style steal (try saying that 10 times fast)!

Get the Genuiskid Women’s Long Sleeve Floral A–Line Dress for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

So, what makes this Genuiskid Women ‘s Long Sleeve Floral A-Line Dress stand out? First of all, the pattern itself is eye-catching. Some floral print can be distracting or almost childish, but this design exudes vintage vibes. Second, the fit is so flattering. Notice how the gathered sweetheart neckline adds a flirty touch. The waist is also accentuated, extending into a flowy skirt. This feminine frock really shows off your shape in the best way. And finally, the details are so darling! From the ruffled cuffs to the bow tie in the back, this dress is simply stunning.

Get the Genuiskid Women’s Long Sleeve Floral A–Line Dress for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

There may only be one review for this floral dress so far, but it’s glowing! According to the customer, this piece is “stunning, high quality and fits like it’s custom-made. I ordered the green and love it so much just ordered the blue.” That’s right, this $14 beauty also comes in other colors and patterns. You could basically fill your closet with each of the options for less than the cost of one designer dress. Score!

With so many upcoming parties on the horizon, this long-sleeve dress will be our go-to look. For a casual occasion such as brunch with your gal pals or a park picnic, we’d suggest teaming this swing dress with white sneakers or flat sandals. Throw on a crossbody bag, and your outfit is all set. If you want to dress this piece up for more formal festivities, add some strappy heels and a clutch instead.

Since we’re right between late winter and early spring, this floral frock is ideal for this transitional period. Shop this gorgeous dress today!

See it! Get the Genuiskid Women’s Long Sleeve Floral A–Line Dress for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Geniuskid here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!