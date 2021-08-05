Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s just something about a comfortable pair of sneakers that makes us happy. Yes, obviously the whole “comfortable” part is a bonus, and the cool and trendy designs certainly don’t hurt. But there’s a bit of an unexplainable phenomenon there too. It’s why people become sneakerheads!

The latest style of sneakers to really catch our attention is the Nike Air Max 270. We’ve seen so many celebrities wear the style this year alone, including Hailey Bieber, Miranda Kerr, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Olivia Palermo, and just recently, Kyle Richards!

Richards rocked a pair on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and we were so in love, we just had to go find to shoes for ourselves. And we did — at Nordstrom! This wasn’t even Richards’ first pair of Air Max 270 sneakers, so you know she is a major fan of the shoe.

The pair she just wore is super reminiscent of the Black/Anthracite/White version available right now, but there are six colors available total. They’re on two different pages, which is why we linked you to show both. We don’t want you to miss out what what could be your favorite!

The Air Max 270 is a “cloud-comfort sneaker,” so be warned — you might start leaving your other shoes in the closet more and more often. It has a knit sock upper (featuring Nike’s iconic logos), plus a Max Air unit in the heel to provide clear Air-Sole cushioning. There’s a removable cushioned insole as well to help absorb impact, distribute weight and avoid fatigue, whether in your feet, knees or back.

These sneakers keep things super easy too, featuring asymmetrical, adjustable laces, plus a pull-loop in back so you can just slip them on most times. The integrated tongue is nice and soft too, so you won’t have to constantly readjust it or worry about it digging into the top of your foot!

Curious about the rest of those colors? Here are your other options. You can go for an all-black pair, a white pair with small black accents, a rosy pink version with wine red accents, a white version featuring sunset colors or another white version with colorful tie-dye accents. Such good picks for every time of year!

Of course, one of the main reasons we love the Air Max 270 is that it’s one of those shoes you can definitely wear for a workout but can be easily transitioned into a casual shoe as well to be worn with jeans for a walk around the mall, perhaps. We know we’d never want to take them off!

