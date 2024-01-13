Cold weather won’t keep Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, from cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13.

“I will be going to both games, yes,” Donna, 71, told Extra one day earlier on Friday, January 12, when asked about sons Travis, 34, and Jason Kelce’s debut appearances in the playoffs.

Travis, a tight end for the Chiefs, has a home game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Jason, 36, and his Philadelphia Eagles team go to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 15.

Before the games kick off, the Chiefs’ matchup already made headlines due to the expected weather. In Missouri, which is where the team’s Arrowhead Stadium is based, the temperature could get as low as 2 degrees Fahrenheit. The NFL will take extra precautions to avoid players and coaches getting hypothermia, including handing out heavy coats and swapping sideline benches for heated ones. Donna, for her part, has her own plan to stay nice and toasty on Saturday.

“I will be in the skybox and so it won’t be too cold,” Donna noted to Extra, referring to Travis’ private suite in Arrowhead. “But the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold.”

She added, “I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”

Travis is also getting ready to hit the field after sitting out the Sunday, January 7, game.

“I’m about to be out here peacocking,” Travis joked on the Friday episode of his “New Heights” podcast, referring to streaming platform Peacock airing his team’s game. “Prime Time game, the lights are gonna be on and I know it’s gonna be on TV. Honestly, throw me in a CBS parking lot and do a radio call, I don’t need to be on the tube, man, [to play] football.”

Donna loves to cheer on both sons during their football games, dressed to the nines in team gear. (When the Chiefs and Eagles have faced off, she opts for a split jersey, jacket and earrings.)

“[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” Donna exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023, noting that the bangles have charms to denote the Chiefs and Eagles. “She really loved those bracelets and I ended up with them, and so I wear them. I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games.”

Donna also told Us that she makes sure to text her kids ahead of every game.

“I’ll either try to find a funny picture from the past or make some comment that I remember them making in the past, just wish them luck,” she said. “That’s basically all I do.”