Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are serving up lots of love at the US Open.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, stepped out at the tennis tournament, held in Queens, New York City, on Sunday, September 8, rocking patriotic ensembles. They watched the men’s single final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner.

Swift opted for a red gingham sundress that perfectly matched her signature red lip. Kelce, for his part, sported a white polo with a coordinating cardigan and bucket hat. Both the NFL star’s sweater and cap featured red trim to match his girlfriend’s ensemble.

The couple had a whirlwind weekend in the Big Apple. They hit up famed Brooklyn eatery Lucali on Friday, September 6, one day before attending model Karen Elson and art curator Lee Foster’s wedding at Electric Lady Studios. (Swift has recorded many of her songs at the legendary facility.)

For the nuptials, Swift broke long-held wedding guest tradition and wore an ivory Zimmerman frock. The pop star carried a blue Vivienne Westwood handbag, while Kelce wore an all-black outfit from the British designer.

Shortly before the couple jetted off to New York, Swift watched Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs season opener back in Missouri. Swift sported a denim Versace corset with matching Grlfrnd shorts, accessorizing it with thigh-high, maroon Giuseppe Zanotti boots and a Louis Vuitton purse.

Swift watched the Thursday, September 5, game from a private box with Kelce’s family and friends. After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, Swift reunited with her boyfriend and other members of the squad.

“This is an exclusive interview with Chariah [Gordon] after the game. How are you feeling?” Swift asked Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, in an Instagram Story video.

Gordon then proclaimed that she was “feeling good” before asking her “sissypop” Swift the same question.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Swift gushed.

Swift and Gordon then posed for pics with their respective partners, where the Grammy winner planted a kiss on Kelce’s cheek.

Swift became a fervent member of Chiefs Kingdom in 2023 when she started dating Kelce. By September 2023, she regularly attended his games.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift recalled in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

Swift and Kelce’s connection is even notable to everyone around them.

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”