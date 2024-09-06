Taylor Swift is on cloud nine after watching Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens.

After the Thursday, September 5, NFL game, Swift, 34, joined several of the athlete’s partners in a private box to celebrate.

“This is an exclusive interview with Chariah [Gordon] after the game. How are you feeling?” Swift asked Gordon in an Instagram Story video.

Gordon, the fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., proclaimed that she is “feeling good” after watching the Chiefs win their season opener. She then turned the tables on interviewer Swift.

“How are you feeling, Sissypop?” Gordon asked.

Swift then proclaimed that she was “feeling fantastic” about the team’s victory.

Swift and Gordon both twinned in denim for the game. The pop star, for her part, opted for a Versace corset and coordinating shorts with statement-making, thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Gordon wore a swirl-patterned jacket over a white tank top and a pair of jeans. She accessorized her look with a silver chain, while Swift went with gold baubles, including an earring by EF Collection and a Retrouvai ring.

After the party, Swift and Gordon reunited with respective partners (and teammates) Kelce and Hardman. The Grammy winner and Kelce, 34, were even spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium holding hands in now-viral social media footage.

Swift has been dating Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, since summer 2023. They took their romance public when she went to her first NFL game that September.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift recalled in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

She continued, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Throughout the 2023-2024 season, Swift attended 13 Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl LVIII in February. She, however, was unable to watch Kelce and his teammates get their championship rings at the June ceremony but instead tuned into Gordon’s Instagram livestream.

“YESSSSSS,” Swift commented on Gordon’s upload. “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.”

Swift, who had an Eras Tour concert in England that night, is currently on a planned hiatus from touring. A source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly that Swift plans to spend “quite a bit of time” with Kelce during her time off before her North American shows later this fall.