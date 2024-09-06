Taylor Swift’s look at the Kansas City Chiefs home opener is giving Us some major Reputation vibes.

Swift, 34, arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5, rocking a two-piece denim look paired with knee-high red boots to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in his first game of the 2024 NFL season. (Swift has appeared at countless of Kelce’s games since the couple started dating in summer 2023.)

The look reminded many Swifties of the similar patent leather ones she rocked in 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

“AHHHH THE BOOTS ARE GIVING LWYMMD,” one user wrote via X with a side-by-side comparison of the footwear while another penned, “It’s giving reputation it’s giving karma. She’s out in style today 🧡🖤.”

In the iconic clip for the Reputation single, Swift donned a black hoodie dress with a tiger on the chest and bright red leather thigh-high boots. She accessorized the look with a gold baseball bat that she was ready to swing.

While the shoes Swift wore for the Chiefs game are not the exact pair from the music video, Us can’t help but wonder if it’s a potential Easter Egg for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Another fan pointed out that Swift’s black-and-gold purse appeared to have a keyhole, theorizing the album is still locked in the “vault.”

“THE BAG HAS A KEYHOLE SHE HAS REPUTATION TV TRACKS FROM THE VAULT IN THERE GIMME GIMME,” one account tweeted.

Swift currently has two rerecordings left to release, her 2006 debut self-titled album and 2017’s Reputation. Swifties have been convinced for months that the Rep era was the next as the Grammy winner seemingly has been incorporating more black, silver and gold tones into her wardrobe. (Over the years, Swift has changed her look to hint at her upcoming projects.)

“Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry,” Swift said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else. And people don’t always find this one out immediately, but they know you’re probably sending a message.”

In addition to her wardrobe, Swift has also dropped clues for her fans via social media and during her various appearances. Last month, several fans were convinced Swift was going to drop Reputation TV on August 2 — the same day Kanye West released his album Vultures 2. (Swift and West, 47, have had a tumultuous past and fans have theorized that several Reputation tracks are about their feud.)

Swift ultimately did not rerelease Reputation then and fans continue eagerly wait for its announcement.