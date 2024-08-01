Don’t Blame Us if we’re wrong, but Taylor Swift’s Reputation (Taylor’s Version) may be coming soon.

After Swift, 34, posted an Instagram on Wednesday, July 31, reflecting on her Eras Tour performance in Munich, fans were quick to notice one major hint — and suspect that the highly-anticipated album may be dropping on Friday, August 2.

On the eighth slide of the post, Swift held up a peace sign leading fans to suspect that the hand gesture and placement via Instagram on Wednesday could mean that the album is dropping on 8/2, or August 2. (The peace sign has also famously been an Easter Egg in the past. Ahead of releasing The Tortured Poets Department in April, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, held up peace signs signaling it was a double album.)

Eagle-eyed fans have also pointed out that Swift’s next Instagram post will be her 666th, which could point to the themes in Reputation.

Some fans have circled back to merch from Swift’s Eras Tour, specifically focusing on a T-shirt that lists her stops. Next to Poland — where Swift is set to perform on Friday — there’s a heart, and fans know all too well that everything the pop star does is intentional.

It’s also worth noting that Kanye West is set to drop his album, Vultures 2, on Friday. West, 47, and Swift have had a tumultuous history through the years, with their rivalry beginning back in 2009 during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the MTV VMAS. During the speech, West got on stage to share that Beyoncé had one of the “best music videos of all time” for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

The bad blood between the twosome escalated from there, with West claiming Swift allowed him to name-drop her in his 2016 track “Famous.” Swift, for her part, alleged that she never approved of the line, “I made that bitch famous.” West’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, subsequently shared a secretly recorded video of their conversation.

More than a year after the incident, Swift announced Reputation. After it dropped in 2017, fans theorized several tracks — including “Look What You Made Me Do,” “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” “I Did Something Bad” and “Call It What You Want” — could be referencing her feud with West and Kardashian, 43.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift explained during her TIME person of the year cover story in December 2023. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”