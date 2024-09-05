Taylor Swift made her long-awaited return to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5, to cheer on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The singer, 34, was spotted arriving for the home game in Kansas City, Missouri. Swift was spotted walking into Arrowhead Stadium rocking a two-piece denim set and red knee-high boots according to a video shared by fan account @tswifterastour.

Swift made her relationship with Kelce, 34, public in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs game. Over the course of the NFL season, she attended a total of 13 games, even making the lengthy trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas amid her Eras Tour to watch the team win the Super Bowl in February.

In December 2023, Swift addressed the backlash to the attention she received as a result of her presence at Kelce’s games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told TIME. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Kelce, for his part, opened up in June about dating Swift in the spotlight. “You wanna keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to, like, hide anything,” he said on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast. “That’s my girl. You know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s, like, I’m proud of that.”

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle, like, ‘How can I keep this under wraps?’” he continued. “You just don’t want to let everybody into your personal life and be able to comment on it knowing that everything she does is getting a headline.”

Kelce added that he has “had fun with just about every aspect of it — it’s just when you’re at home, you want privacy. And you don’t always get that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce revealed how Swift’s approach to attending her first Chiefs game endeared her to him.

“She just walked right through the front door,” he said, noting that he offered to arrange a secret arrival for Swift. “[There was no] talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She’s just like, ‘I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’”

Kelce remembered thinking, “Damn, she’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that,” and in turn, Swift “really won me over” with the gesture.

“And I think that’s why I really started to, like, really fall for her was [watching] how genuine she is around just, like, friends, family,” he concluded. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention. And she just keeps it so chill and so cool.”

During the NFL offseason, Kelce was just as supportive of Swift’s career, traveling around the world with her during the international leg of her Eras Tour. In addition to hyping her up backstage and dancing and singing along from the stands, Kelce made his stage debut alongside Swift during one of her London shows in June.