Taylor Swift may be on a break from The Eras Tour, but she appeared to bust out some choreography from the show at the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season.

Swift, 34, was spotted doing moves from her song “So High School” while sitting in her suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5. “SO HIGH SCHOOL vibes 🥺,” one X user captioned a side-by-side comparison of Swift at the game and her Eras Tour performance.

In the video, Swift leaned forward and rolled her arms down while appearing to mouth the lyrics, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.” Just like her tour choreography, Swift followed-up the move by clapping her hands as the game continued.

Swift released “So High School” as a part of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, earlier this year. The track is heavily speculated to be about her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The lyrics feature several nods to the athlete, 34, from referencing a 2016 interview where Kelce was asked to play “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with her, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry as his options. “Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? It’s just a game, but really,” she sings.

Kelce’s close friend Harry Clark seemingly confirmed the lyric, “Touch me while your friends play Grand Theft Auto,” by posting an Instagram Story of himself playing the popular video game not long after TTPD’s April release.

“So High School” also features what many believe is a shout-out to Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce. “I feel like laughing in the middle of practice / Do that impression you did of your dad again,” Swift sings, referencing how Travis frequently impersonates his father on his and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Swift continued to allude to her relationship with Travis when she incorporated “So High School” and other TTPD songs into the Eras Tour back in May. For the number, the stairs on the stage are lit up to look like bleachers while the stage’s screens feature graphics of stadium lights.

Additionally, Swift and her dancers mimic several of Travis’s notable touchdown and game-day dance moves in the choreography, as well as the “Swag Surfin’” dance done by Chiefs fans at NFL games.

Travis — who previously named “So High School” as his favorite of his girlfriend’s songs — was spotted singing along to the track at Swift’s fourth and final Paris Eras Tour show in May, during which she was seen blowing a kiss to the football player before the song. He was later seen copying Swift and her dancers’ “So High School” moves at one of her London shows the following month. In London, Swift also stopped to strike Kelce’s archer touchdown pose during her June 21 show.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27 to 20 on Thursday. It is likely Swift will continue to attend Chiefs games before resuming The Eras Tour next month in Miami.