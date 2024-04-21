Travis Kelce’s close friend Harry Clark proved that Taylor Swift’s “So High School” lyric is very accurate.

“GTA, I got shooters,” Clark wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 20, sharing a screenshot of his Grand Theft Auto video game character. He set his post to Future and Metro Boomin’s “GTA” song, which was inspired by the game.

Clark is in Kelce’s inner circle, and even watched his buddy’s Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII from a private box with Swift in February. He’s also accompanied Kelce, 34, to a handful of the pop star’s international Eras Tour concerts.

Clark’s Saturday game night comes one day after Swift, 34, dropped her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, on Friday, April 19, with lyrical references to Travis, his friends and dad Ed Kelce.

“Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” Swift sings on “So High School,” referring to Travis’ NFL career and her widespread range of literature-inspired lyrics. “Brand-new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

“So High School” has been presumed to explain how Swift and Travis’ romance, which began in summer 2023, reawakened her youth after a series of failed relationships with the likes of Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. (Breakup songs about Alwyn, 33, and Healy, 35, also populate TTPD.)

The lyric video for “So High School” also highlights both Swift and Travis’ initials in pale pink, eliciting a swoon-worthy reaction from her fans.

“The way this is the equivalent of her writing ts + tk inside a school notebook is definitely so high school of her she’s so in love ugh,” one social media user wrote via X.

In another “So High School” verse, Swift sings, “I feel like laughin’ in the middle of practice / Do that impression you did of your dad again / I’m hearing voices like a madman.” The lyric appears to callback to the multiple times Travis impersonated his dad on his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Swift has gotten close to Travis’ family since they started dating, often sitting with her boyfriend’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and his brother, Jason, at Chiefs games throughout the 2023-2024 season. Travis also met Swift’s family, who joined the Kelce crew at the Super Bowl after attending NFL games on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family. They have fully embraced her. It’s a whole new world and chapter for her.”

Since Travis’ NFL season ended in February, he has joined her on the international leg of her Eras Tour. The live shows went on hiatus in March as the Grammy winner and Travis hunkered down at her Los Angeles pad. (The Eras concerts resume in Paris on May 9.)

Swift gave fans a rare glimpse at their private romance on Friday, April 19, sharing a YouTube Short video recapping her last few weeks. In one still, Travis playfully kissed her cheek as she cooked in the kitchen.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now.