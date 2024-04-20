It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift’s song “The Alchemy” is apparently about Travis Kelce because they do have chemistry together.

“This happens once every few lifetimes / These chemicals hit me like white wine,” Swift, 34, sings on the song, which dropped on The Tortured Poets Department on Friday, April 19. “What if I told you I’m back? / The hospital was a drag / Worst sleep that I ever had.”

She continues, “I circled you on a map / I haven’t come around in so long / But I’m coming back so strong.”

Swift’s lyrics appeared to directly address the now-viral joke that she put Kelce, 34, “on the map” and boosted his popularity when they started dating in summer 2023. (Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl winner, did find his Kansas City Chiefs jersey had a major boost in sales after they went official.)

Related: Taylor Swift Writes 1st Songs About Travis Kelce on 'TTPD' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their romance before The Tortured Poets Department dropped and fans want to know if there’s a love song inspired by him. While the majority of Swift’s 11th studio album are about past loves like Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn, one song, titled “The Alchemy” seemingly refers to her new […]

After Swift confirmed her romance with the star tight end, many of her fans joked to their sports-loving significant that Kelce is only famous as her boyfriend. He even addressed the running gag during a November 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“And then ‘on the map.’ Putting, obviously, my face on the map,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during the episode. “Shout out to Taylor.”

As Swift and Travis’ romance continues to heat up, they made sure to support one another’s careers. He attended several of Swift’s international Eras Tour concerts after she went to 13 of his NFL games. Travis’ football skills also seemed to inspire Swift on “The Alchemy.”

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” she sings in the chorus. “Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I’m the one to beat / ‘Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me.”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she and Travis […]

She adds, “These blokes warm the benches / We’ve been on a winning streak / He jokes that ‘It’s heroin, but this time with an E.’”

Despite fan concern that Travis’ Chiefs wouldn’t win a second consecutive Super Bowl trophy in February, they defied the odds to take home the Lombardy Trophy. Swift flew 13 hours from Tokyo the night before (because “jet lag is a choice”) to watch the big game in person. After the team’s victory, Swift and Travis celebrated on the field, another moment seemingly mentioned in “The Alchemy.”

“Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin’ to the floor,” she sings. “Cheers chanted ’cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where’s the trophy? / He just comes runnin’ over to me.”

Swift also seemingly honored Travis’ athletic prowess in her TTPD song “So High School,” proclaiming that he is “so good at ball” and that she “knows [the philosopher] Aristotle.”

What Is the Best Song on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department?’

Ahead of TTPD’s release, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that Swift had “already written” romantic songs inspired by Travis.

“They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him,” the insider told Us in March. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

The Tortured Poets Department is out now.