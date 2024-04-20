Lil Dicky got the seal of approval from Travis Kelce after comparing his relationship with Taylor Swift to high school.

“I love it,” the rapper, 36, said while appearing on an April 10 episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. “Honestly, my take on it — not that you wanna spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time — but I just think there’s something [about it] that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star, beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it’s just real.”

He added, “Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser. I think a lot of people [who] would expect to hate on [the relationship] actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because it’s just so, there’s something so American about it or something. There’s something just classic about it.”

Travis, 34, took the compliment in stride, saying, “I don’t know how I did it because she does not — she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f–k I did it.” He quickly added, laughing, “No, I know exactly how I did it.”

Lil Dicky (whose real name is Dave Burd) appeared on “New Heights” days before the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped on Friday, April 19. The song “So High School” is featured on the second half of the surprise double album, titled The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Along with the album’s release, Swift, 34, dropped a series of lyric videos, including one for “So High School.” The lyric video is entirely in Swift’s thematic black and white color scheme, save for one line, where she croons, “Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights.” Eagle-eyed Swifties have noticed that the letters TK and TS appear in light pink, leading to speculation that these are Swift and Kelce’s initials.

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology is a 31-track double album littered with Easter eggs and lyric parallels for dedicated fans to decode. “So High School” additionally features the lyric, “You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her,” which fans think is a nod to the start of Swift and Kelce’s romance, wherein he sought her out at a concert via a friendship bracelet. (Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023).

Ahead of the release of TTPD, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that Swift has written several songs inspired by Kelce. “Taylor has already written songs about Travis,” the source said. “She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

However, the insider added that Swift “likely won’t share” these songs “with anyone.” “They’re very special,” the source said. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”