If Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce ever decide to branch out into rapping, they’ll already have their names locked and loaded.

The brothers welcomed musician and comedian Lil Dicky on their Wednesday, April 10, episode of “New Heights” podcast and put their guest to the test. “Can you help give rap names to me and Jason?” Travis, 34, asked the Dave star, 36, who happily obliged.

“Really random thoughts [are coming to me]. Stick Shift went through my head for you, that fits for you,” Lil Dicky said, turning to Jason, 36, as the athletes broke into laughter.

The rapper had other thoughts for Travis, who he said should be given something a “little cooler” than his older brother. “I feel like Smoov, like, Smoov Trav,” he said, which caused Travis to smile appreciatively.

Related: From Lil Wayne to Lil Uzi Vert, A Guide to the Most Popular ‘Lil’ Rappers From Lil Wayne to Lil Mama to Lil Uzi Vert, Us Weekly presents a guide of the most talked about rappers with “lil” in their names.

“Yeaaaah,” the tight end responded. “I’m Smoov Trav.”

While Travis approved of the idea, Lil Dicky wasn’t completely sold on either of the options and noted, “I’ll think on it, I think we could probably beat both of those.”

When it comes to his own rap name, Lil Dicky has been candid about its origins, which trace all the way back to childhood. The performer shared with Vulture in a March 2020 interview that he chose his moniker because of issues he’s experienced with his penis.

“There’s no way to tell my life’s story without talking about my penis at some point. … I literally had surgeries on my penis as a child,” he explained. “I’ve had the most lucky, privileged life ever. So on the one hand I’m very confident and rapper-y in my self-belief, but I’m always grounded in this insecure, self-deprecating place. And I think my penis is probably at the root of it.”

Related: Who Is Travis Kelce Friends With? Get to Know the NFL Star's Inner Circle Travis Kelce has been rubbing elbows with A-listers while dating Taylor Swift, but his inner circle of childhood friends keeps him grounded. Kelce got his NFL start in 2013 after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and his longtime pals have been some of his biggest supporters along the way. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, […]

He added, “So to tell my origin story as an artist, as a rapper, as a human being, I couldn’t possibly do it without dedicating a good chunk of time to talking about sexual insecurity.”

While the name Lil Dicky could be written off as a “big dick joke,” it was “way more personal” for him. He even dedicated an episode of Dave, his FX comedy series, to his struggles, offering viewers an intimate look at his story.

“That episode is the ultimate ‘living my truth,’” he told the outlet. “I think honesty does a lot in terms of resonating with people, so that’s why in that moment, it was easy to go all the way and push the envelope. And just do it to its full potential. Anyone who has a deep-rooted insecurity, I think, can relate to this episode.”