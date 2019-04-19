The gang’s all here! Lil Dicky’s new music video, “Earth,” premiered in the wee hours of Friday, April 19, featuring a whole slew of celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Katy Perry, Adam Levine, Leonardo DiCaprio and more.

The footage shows each artist lending their vocal talents to their own animated animals to raise awareness for environmental issues ahead of Earth Day on Monday, April 22.

The video also features Zac Brown, Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Sia, Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Lil Yachty, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Bad Bunny, PSY, Kris Wu, the Backstreet Boys, Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, many of whom are represented by the same management as Lil Dicky — Scooter Braun.

The rapper, 31, teased the epic 7-minute video on Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, listing its release date and link.

Bieber, 25, also shared the clip via Twitter Wednesday, writing, “Let’s save the earth @lildickytweets . Tomorrow night song and video.”

Dicky gave fans even more clues on Thursday, April 18, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m putting this song out tonight called ‘Earth,'” the “Freaky Friday” singer told the audience. “And it’s literally got 30 of the biggest artists in the world on it. And every artist plays a different animal. Like, Justin Bieber’s a baboon. Ariana Grande’s a zebra. Ed Sheeran’s a koala bear, and [I] did that 30 times over.”

Though it looks like a whole lot of fun, Dicky explained that the video was far more than a celebrity roll call.

“It’s all about, like, saving the Earth,” he said, adding, “There’s an environmental crisis going on right now. We have 12 years to completely change the way we do so many things on Earth or the damage is irreversible,” he quipped.

He continued: “Within our lifetime, well within our lifetime, like, crazy things are gonna happen. Floods. Food shortages. Bad air. Like, very soon.”

Lil Dicky also pledged to have The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which supports projects around the world that help the environment and its wildlife, aid him in determining the best channel through which to donate the video’s proceeds.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!