Taylor Swift isn’t letting a little thunder and lightning stop her from cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Tortured Poets Department artist, 34, settled into her private suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5, after the Chiefs game was delayed due to a dramatic thunderstorm.

In a photo posted by the official NBC Sports social media account, a purple lightning strike could be seen hitting right above the stadium amid the weather delay. According to the Associated Press, it “rained heavily” for about 20 minutes, and the passing storm made the temperature drop from about 92 degrees to about 67 degrees.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gave fans a glimpse of the sudden downpour via her Instagram Story while holding daughter Sterling, 3, saying to the camera, “We’re surviving!”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

In a separate video posted via X, Swift could be seen taking a sip of her beverage while chatting with Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, ahead of kickoff. Another video showed Swift cheering for the Chiefs as they took the field after the delay.

Swift made her grand entrance into the stadium on Thursday evening. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist turned heads in high-waisted denim shorts and a matching strapless top that showed off her toned midsection. She added red over-the-knee boots to complete her game day ensemble, and also sported her signature red lip for the big day.

Swift and Travis, 34, first made their relationship public in September 2023 when she went to her first Chiefs game. Over the course of the 2023-2024 NFL season, she attended a total of 13 games, even making the lengthy trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas amid her Eras Tour to watch the team win the Super Bowl in February.

The “Fortnight” singer opened up about her relationship with the three-time Super Bowl champ in her TIME “Person of the Year” cover story in December last year, in which she also touched on the media frenzy surrounding her attending the “New Heights” podcaster’s games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told the outlet. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Related: Celebrities Who Had the Time of Their Lives at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

During the NFL offseason, Travis was just as supportive of Swift’s career, traveling around the world with her during the international leg of her Eras Tour. In addition to hyping her up backstage and dancing and singing along with the crowd, Travis made his stage debut alongside Swift during one of her London shows in June.

“Nobody has ever made Taylor feel this way,” a source told Us Weekly that month. “Taylor and Travis bring out the best in each other and lift each other up. She absolutely sees this going the distance.”

A second insider added, “A year [into their relationship] there is such an ease between them. It seems like they’ve been together longer because they are so in tune.”