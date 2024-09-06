Your account
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Kansas City Chiefs Game Holding Hands After Team Win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Chiefs Game Holding Hands
Travis Kelce made a swift getaway from the Kansas City Chiefs season opener — with girlfriend Taylor Swift by his side.

Kelce and Swift, both 34, were spotted holding hands as they walked out of Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 4. According to social media footage shared by sports reporter Rachel Santschi, the superstar couple left the arena with their fingers intertwined.

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates narrowly defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 in the first game of the NFL season. Swift, meanwhile, watched the game from a private box, sitting beside Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed.

While both Donna and Ed rocked Travis’ No. 87 jersey on Thursday, Swift made a chic statement in a denim Versace corset with coordinating shorts. She completed her look with a pair of thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots — reminiscent of shoes she wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video — along with an array of delicate gold jewelry and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Throughout the game, Swift was spotted enthusiastically cheering on Kelce’s catches and the team’s touchdowns.

Swift became an impassioned member of Chiefs Kingdom during the 2023-2024 football season, shortly after she started dating Kelce last summer.

“Football is awesome,” Swift gushed to TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “Turns out, I’ve been missing my whole life.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The 14-time Grammy winner even proved to be a quick study in the game’s rules.

“She’s the most famous person in the world, and then she’s really interested in football. She asked a lot of great questions,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in an NFL on NBC interview last month. “She’s already drawing up plays.”

Swift’s plays, however, are currently for Kelce’s eyes only.

“She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me, so we’ll see if they can make it to Coach [Andy] Reid’s office,” Kelce joked during a Tuesday, September 3, episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “None of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation.”

Every Time Taylor Swift Attended an NFL Game to Cheer for Travis Kelce

Because Swift is “so detailed” about her own career, Kelce thinks that has helped her willingness to understand the NFL.

“I think what makes her so good at her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it from the words to the music to, you know, even the releases and the music videos,” Kelce explained. “She’s so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession.”

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Moment?

Throughout Kelce’s NFL offseason, he joined Swift on the road while she performed her Eras Tour. The couple’s connection is equally apparent to fans and Swift and Travis’ inner circle alike.

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”

According to the insider, Swift is planning to spend “quite a bit of time” with Kelce before resuming her Eras concerts later this fall. (The tour formally wraps in December.)

Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

