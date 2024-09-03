Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift really is a mastermind, confirming she has created plays for him — though they haven’t been sent to Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid just yet.

“She has just been so open to learning the game,” Kelce, 34, said on the Tuesday, September 3, episode of The Rich Eisen Show when asked about Patrick Mahomes’ recent claims that Swift, also 34, has been brainstorming for the Chiefs. “She didn’t know much about the rules and everything.”

Kelce, who started dating Swift more than a year ago, added that her attention to detail makes her successful. “I think what makes her so good at her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it — from the words to the music to, you know, even the releases and the music videos and everything,” Kelce explained. “She’s so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession.”

Since learning more about Kelce’s job as Chiefs tight end, she has indeed created some plays for him. “None of the plays have gotten to coach Reed yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” he joked.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Blushed Over Each Other in Public Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t help but give each other the warm fuzzies. Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 before the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game that fall. Swift later revealed that she and Kelce connected after he went to her Eras Tour stop in Missouri and wanted to […]

He added that Swift’s ideas certainly aren’t for the whole team. “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me, so we’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office,” Kelce quipped.

Eisen asked, “She scheming you open is basically what you’re saying?”

Kelce confirmed, “Oh yeah, well you just got to give me the option, you know, that’s basically — I’m letting her know, just give me the option.”

Quarterback Mahomes, 28, was first to reveal that the 34-year-old pop star was giving the team ideas.

“She’s the most famous person in the world, and then she’s really interested in football,” Mahomes said during a Thursday, August 29, interview on NFL on NBC. “She asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Mahomes added that he and his teammates “might have to put one” of Swift’s plays into action when the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 5.

Swift logged plenty of time in the stands while watching her boyfriend play football last season. She attended 13 NFL games, including Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Swift admitted in her TIME Person of the Year profile that she wasn’t previously a fan of the sport.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said in her December 2023 interview. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

The Chiefs season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 5, against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET.