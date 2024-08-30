Taylor Swift became a member of Chiefs Kingdom when she started dating Travis Kelce — and she’s ready to join the team.

“She’s the most famous person in the world, and then she’s really interested in football,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during a Thursday, August 29, interview on NFL on NBC. “She asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays.”

Mahomes, 28, added that he and his teammates “might have to put one” of Swift’s plays into action when the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 5.

Swift, 34, became a new football fan in fall 2023, months after she started seeing Kelce, also 34. The pair first started speaking after she heard his “New Heights” podcast episode discussing his crush and a missed connection at her July 2023 Eras Tour concert.

After privately getting to know one another, the pair took their romance public when she attended her first Chiefs game last September.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift recalled in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

She added, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce even offered to set up the pop star with accommodations so she could privately walk through the team’s Arrowhead Stadium without overwhelming fanfare. Swift, however, wanted to witness the full NFL experience with his family and friends. (Swift sat in a private box with Kelce’s friends and his mom, Donna.)

After the first game, Swift went to 12 more games, including February’s Super Bowl LVIII.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift joked to TIME. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Swift was also there when Kelce won his third Super Bowl trophy earlier this year, joining him on the field in Las Vegas to celebrate with a sideline kiss.

At the end of the NFL season, Kelce joined Swift on the road as she took her Eras Tour overseas. The European leg wrapped earlier this month, which she celebrated with a relaxing getaway in Rhode Island with Kelce on August 24.

“She was so happy to reunite with him and just be together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It’s been grounding to see friends and family and spend quality time with everyone, chat and get downloaded on everyone’s worlds because she has been so busy and disconnected.”

Swift now has a hiatus until Eras Tour shows resume in October, wrapping for good in December.