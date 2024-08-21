Patrick Mahomes knows that his jet-setting friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce isn’t exactly normal, but he promises they’re as down to earth as anyone else.

“We were just having fun and enjoying a dinner just like anyone else would,” Mahomes, 28, told The Athletic in an interview published Tuesday, August 20, referring to his July double date with Kelce and Swift, both 34. “That’s what makes it so great. We don’t make it more than what it is; it’s just friendship, fellowship and enjoying everyone’s success.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went on to say that his teammate is still the “same guy” he was before he started dating the most famous woman in the world.

“It’s a huge platform and everyone in the world can see it, deservedly so because of how great Taylor is, but it’s still Travis,” Mahomes explained. “I think that’s what makes it so cool, even though it’s such a big thing for the world.”

Patrick and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have been spending plenty of time with Kelce and Swift in recent months, joining the pair in London and Amsterdam during the European leg of Swift’s Eras Tour.

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had 🤍,” Brittany, also 28, wrote via in July alongside a carousel of photos from the trip. In one snap, Brittany and Swift shared a hug while Patrick and Kelce stood behind them. In another pic, Swift planted a kiss on her friend’s head while Brittany flashed a grin at the camera.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Earlier this year, Patrick took some credit for encouraging Kelce to pursue Swift last year when they attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City. As fans know, Kelce wanted to give the pop star a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but was unsuccessful. After he recounted the moment on his “New Heights” podcast, Swift reached out, and the rest is history.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Patrick said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

Patrick added: “I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”

Related: Who Is Travis Kelce Friends With? Get to Know the NFL Star's Inner Circle Travis Kelce has been rubbing elbows with A-listers while dating Taylor Swift, but his inner circle of childhood friends keeps him grounded. Kelce got his NFL start in 2013 after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and his longtime pals have been some of his biggest supporters along the way. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, […]

Kelce and Swift are currently balancing the hectic Eras Tour schedule with Kelce’s upcoming NFL season, but an insider recently told Us Weekly that the duo are in their “easy era” despite their packed calendars.

“They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other,” the source said in June.

“Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship,” a second source added at the time. “So they don’t have to bend over backwards and travel to see each other for less than a day.”