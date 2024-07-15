Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are taking their double date nights with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce across the globe.

“London & Amsterdam, a time was had 🤍,” Brittany, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 15, alongside a carousel of snaps from the trip.

In one photo, Brittany and Swift, 34, sweetly embraced while Patrick, 28, and Kelce, 34, stood behind the duo. In another image, Swift planted a kiss on her pal’s head while Brittany flashed a grin at the camera.

The upload came days after Brittany and Patrick returned home from their European trip, where they attended Swift’s Eras Tour with Kelce. While Swift performed at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs teammates and Brittany were spotted in a VIP box.

During the Friday, July 5, show, Kelce became visibly emotional as his pop star girlfriend performed a mashup — and Brittany was seen checking in on him.

In fan footage shared via social media, Kelce wiped tears from his eyes as Swift played “Everything Has Changed,” with “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” and “So High School.” (The latter of three is rumored to be inspired by the Chiefs tight end’s relationship with Swift, which began during summer 2023.)

“I love the [sic] Brittany Mahomes went to check in on him,” one user wrote via social media, while another added, “My heart can NOT handle this level of loving out loud … I can not stop crying.”

Following the concert, Brittany shared a slideshow of photos, which led a fan to remember the early days of Swift and Kelce’s romance.

“Hope you all had a beautiful night together after the concert. You were there at the very beginning in 7/23. What a gift ❤️🙏🙏,” the user wrote, earning a “like” from Brittany.

Brittany and Patrick then traveled to London, where they made an appearance at Wimbledon. When saying goodbye to their trip across the pond days later, Brittany paid homage to Swift.

“So Long, London,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Story earlier this month, alongside a white heart emoji, as she videotaped a drive through the city. She set the clip to Swift’s track from her The Tortured Poets Department.

Months after Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in September 2023, Patrick joked that he feels partially responsible for the success of their relationship.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Patrick said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in May, referring to Kelce’s first Eras Tour show in July 2023 when he famously attempted to give Swift the jewelry with his number on it.

Patrick continued, “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”