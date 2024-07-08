Brittany Mahomes is reminiscing on how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s love story began, just like Us.

Brittany, 28, shared a slideshow of Instagram photos from her and husband Patrick Mahomes‘ recent visit to London, including their day out at Wimbledon, on Sunday, July 7. In the comments section, a fan gushed over the couple’s connection with Kelce and Swift, both 34.

“Hope you all had a beautiful night together after the concert. You were there at the very beginning in 7/23. What a gift ❤️🙏🙏,” the user wrote, earning a “like” from Brittany and several other fans.

Brittany and Patrick, also 28, joined Kelce at The Eras Tour in Amsterdam on Saturday, July 6, dancing along to some of Swift’s biggest hits in a VIP suite. Patrick previously teased that he felt partially responsible for the success of Kelce and Swift’s relationship.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” the quarterback said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”

Kelce first attended The Eras Tour in Kansas City in July 2023, later revealing on his “New Heights” podcast that he wanted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet but didn’t get the chance. Swift caught wind of the shout-out and got in touch with Kelce.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he told WSJ. Magazine in November 2023, two months after Swift was spotted at her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

Kelce hinted at the time that he “had somebody playing Cupid” for him before their relationship fully took form. “Everybody around me [was] telling me: ‘Don’t f—k this up!’ And me sitting here saying: ‘Yeah — got it,'” he joked.

The twosome have been going strong ever since, cheering for one another throughout their huge career milestones. In February, Swift traveled from Japan to Las Vegas after a concert to watch Kelce and the Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl trophy. Kelce, meanwhile, has spent his NFL offseason globetrotting to see Swift’s Eras Tour — even ending up on stage with her in London last month.

During Saturday’s show, Kelce was seen getting emotional as Swift dedicated a sweet surprise song mashup to him. She performed “Mary’s Song (Oh My My)” from her debut album — which coincidentally includes lyrics referencing Kelce’s jersey number, 87 — along with Red‘s “Everything Has Changed” and “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department.

In a clip shared via social media, Brittany appeared to console Kelce during the heartfelt medley.

As Kelce and Swift’s romance heated up over the last year, the pop star has formed a close friendship with Brittany, from celebrating Chiefs wins to nights out in New York City.

“Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Even if things didn’t work out between Taylor and Travis, Taylor feels like her friendship with Brittany would continue no matter what.”