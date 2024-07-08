Travis Kelce left hand-in-hand with Taylor Swift following her final Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam.

But fan footage shows that Kelce, 34, was feeling the love well before he and Swift, also 34, left the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands capital on Saturday, July 6.

In a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 7, the footballer is seen appearing to wipe tears from his eyes as Swift performs “Everything Has Changed.” The track was part of a surprise song selection that also featured “Mary’s Song (Oh My My)” and “So High School.”

Kelce watched Swift’s final Amsterdam show from a VIP box alongside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, who is seen in the video checking in on Kelce when he becomes noticeably emotional.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Fans have dubbed Swift’s song medley the “Travis Kelce mega-mashup” as the selection is believed to nod to the footballer.

“Mary’s Song” mentions the number 87, which may refer to Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number, while “So High School” was inspired by Kelce, as discussed on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast on June 24 where Kelce revealed the track’s “got a little bit of a sentimental meaning.”

Kelce was also seen singing along to both “Mary’s Song” and “So High School” during the concert.

The fan video has delighted fans of Swift and Kelce, with one TikTok user commenting, “I love the [sic] Brittany Mahomes went to check in on him,” and another writing, “My heart can NOT handle this level of loving out loud … I can not stop crying.”

Once Swift wrapped her show, the singer joined Kelce backstage. The athlete then hyped up the crowd in support of Swift as the pair left hand-in-hand.

Brittany and Patrick, both 28, traveled to the European city from London, where they have been enjoying the city in recent days. The pair attended Wimbledon, with both of them sharing a series of photos from the tennis event via Instagram on Sunday.

It’s a particularly eventful month for Kelce and Swift, too, who may have first seen sparks fly around this time one year ago.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

In July 2023, Swift celebrated the 4th of July with her female friends, including Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. Three days later, she posted photos from the gathering along with a caption that mentioned her then-single status.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” Swift posted at the time. “See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

Swift’s Kansas City concert was where Kelce tried to make his move by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which he attended with the Mahomeses.