Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Travis Kelce Appears to Wipe Away Tears as Taylor Swift Performs ‘Mega-Mashup’ at Amsterdam ‘Eras Tour’ Show

By
GettyImages-1970250110 Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce left hand-in-hand with Taylor Swift following her final Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam.

But fan footage shows that Kelce, 34, was feeling the love well before he and Swift, also 34, left the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Netherlands capital on Saturday, July 6.

In a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 7, the footballer is seen appearing to wipe tears from his eyes as Swift performs “Everything Has Changed.” The track was part of a surprise song selection that also featured “Mary’s Song (Oh My My)” and “So High School.”

Kelce watched Swift’s final Amsterdam show from a VIP box alongside Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, who is seen in the video checking in on Kelce when he becomes noticeably emotional.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Fans have dubbed Swift’s song medley the “Travis Kelce mega-mashup” as the selection is believed to nod to the footballer.

“Mary’s Song” mentions the number 87, which may refer to Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number, while “So High School” was inspired by Kelce, as discussed on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast on June 24 where Kelce revealed the track’s “got a little bit of a sentimental meaning.”

@rlknyc

Travis’s reaction to Taylor singing this mega mashup (about him) — what does it mean? We can only speculate. Just glad MOTHER is freaking happy! #theerastourontiktok #taylorswift #swifttok #taylorandtravis #taylornation #happiness #theerastourtaylorswift #swifties #everythinghaschanged @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation

♬ original sound – RLKnyc

Kelce was also seen singing along to both “Mary’s Song” and “So High School” during the concert.

The fan video has delighted fans of Swift and Kelce, with one TikTok user commenting, “I love the [sic] Brittany Mahomes went to check in on him,” and another writing, “My heart can NOT handle this level of loving out loud … I can not stop crying.”

Once Swift wrapped her show, the singer joined Kelce backstage. The athlete then hyped up the crowd in support of Swift as the pair left hand-in-hand.

GettyImages-2160792237 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performing in Amsterdam Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Brittany and Patrick, both 28, traveled to the European city from London, where they have been enjoying the city in recent days. The pair attended Wimbledon, with both of them sharing a series of photos from the tennis event via Instagram on Sunday.

It’s a particularly eventful month for Kelce and Swift, too, who may have first seen sparks fly around this time one year ago.

Save $200 on the Iconic Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine!

Deal of the Day

Save $200 Now on the Iconic Breville Espresso Machine! View Deal

Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her Eras Tour Concerts 572

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts

In July 2023, Swift celebrated the 4th of July with her female friends, including Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. Three days later, she posted photos from the gathering along with a caption that mentioned her then-single status.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” Swift posted at the time. “See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

Swift’s Kansas City concert was where Kelce tried to make his move by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which he attended with the Mahomeses.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!