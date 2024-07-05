Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes deserve a trophy for their Wimbledon outfits.

Brittany, 28, and Patrick, 28, stepped out in style while attending day five of the tennis championship in London on Friday, July 5. Brittany looked sporty chic in a navy blue Gucci set featuring a red and white striped collar and matching pleated skirt. She teamed the getup with a cherry red heart-shaped crossbody bag from Gucci, white studded sneakers, gold and silver bracelets and brown sunglasses.

For glam, she donned glossy pink lips and soft curls.

Patrick, for his part, looked handsome in a gray and white pinstripe suit. Underneath his double-breasted blazer, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wore a white T-shirt. He completed his look with crisp sneakers, a chain bracelet and reflective sunglasses.

The couple held hands while entering the venue. After taking their seats, Brittany and Patrick snapped a selfie and posted it via Instagram. The former soccer player also showed off the view from their center-court seats as well as a close-up of her leather purse.

This isn’t the first European outfit the couple has slayed. Throughout June, Brittany has shared moments of her family vacation with Patrick and their kids, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 18 months.

While traveling through Portugal, she showed off a matching neon orange swimsuit with Sterling. She also matched with her little one while visiting Spain, in a floral balconette bikini top. Sterling, for her part, looked adorable in a one-piece featuring the same print.

Elsewhere during her vacation, Brittany cuddled up with Patrick in an ivory crewneck. Patrick wrapped his arms around her while wearing an off-white collared shirt.

The family’s latest stop was in Switzerland. Brittany showed off scenic photos from hikes, their hotel room view and more.