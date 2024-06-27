Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet moment from their romantic night out in Portugal.

Brittany, 28, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 26, with a video of herself and Patrick, also 28, on a boat ride. The pair wore matching white outfits, and Patrick leaned over to kiss Brittany on the cheek as they enjoyed their vacation.

Before their boat ride — which included a picnic — the couple had a fun day at the zoo. Patrick and Brittany have been documenting their family vacation with daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 18 months, since jetting off to Europe earlier this month.

Patrick and Brittany started dating as teenagers when they met in high school, and they stayed together throughout Patrick’s rise to NFL stardom after he was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. The Mahomes family offered a closer look at their dynamic in Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, which aired last year.

“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Patrick recalled. “She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.”

After Patrick gifted his now-wife a rose on Valentine’s Day, the pair took their relationship to the next level. “He thought it was a joke,” Brittany added. “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward ‘cause we were just friends, so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

Patrick and Brittany got engaged in 2020 after eight years together. They exchanged vows in March 2022, and fans have fallen in love with their growing family.

“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind. They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband,” Patrick said in the Netflix series about life off the field. “It’s football. You’re gonna have highs. You’re gonna have the lows. You put so much into this that you want to win, you want to succeed. And you want to win that Super Bowl at the end of the year. But I have to be a dad too. I have to be a husband.”

Earlier this year, Patrick won his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs, and Brittany didn’t hesitate to share her pride after cheering for the team in Las Vegas.

“This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you❤️.”