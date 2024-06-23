Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are making the most of the NFL offseason, vacationing all over the world with their children, Sterling and Patrick III (better known as “Bronze”).

Their latest stop? Portugal. Brittany shared a series of photos via Instagram of the happy family taking in all the sea, sand and sunny golf courses they could find. In the snaps, posted on Saturday, June 22, Brittany and Patrick, both 28, could be seen smiling with Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 17 months, on the Iberian coast.

Patrick’s playful side came out in the photos with one shot showing the Kansas City Chiefs QB throwing his daughter high into the air while standing on the coastline. In another, Patrick and Sterling are all smiles as they lay in the grass of a fairway. Brittany can be seen playing with both Sterling and Bronze on the sand. Bronze took some time to play in the shallow water near the shore in a shirt that read “Splash Zone.”

In her Instagram Story, Brittany praised both of her children for putting up with the long flights to and from Europe.

“Kids have been such troopers and the best travel babes,” she captioned a photo of the siblings.

The high school sweethearts have been a font of adorable family photos in the NFL offseason. Brittany shared a series of snaps on Instagram from aquariums, zoos and photography studios to celebrate Patrick on Father’s Day.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

“Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad! What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me everyday🥹,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too.”

Not to be outdone, Patrick called his wife a “Hall of Fame mom” in a May visit to Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Patrick said. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years As Patrick Mahomes makes headlines for his accomplishments on the field, his family often raises eyebrows for off-the-field antics. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support system includes his father, Pat Mahomes, his mother, Randi Martin, brother Jackson Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple share daughter Sterling and son Bronze, whom they welcomed in February […]

Brittany celebrated being a mom on Mother’s Day with another family photos post to Instagram.

“Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful,” she wrote. “They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it. Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine.”