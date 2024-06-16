Brittany Mahomes Celebrates ‘MVP Dad’ Patrick in Father’s Day Tribute

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her “MVP” husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the MVP Dad!” Brittany, 28, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 16, alongside a carousel of photos of Patrick, 28, with their two children, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 19 months.

“What you do day in and day out for this family amazes me everyday🥹,” Brittany continued. “We are so grateful for you and love you to the moon! Bronze and Ster are obsessed with you and well I am too🥰🤍.”

Patrick and Brittany welcomed Sterling in February 2021, while Bronze was born in November the following year. The couple celebrated Sterling’s 3rd birthday in February, just one week after the Kansas City Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which marked the fourth Super Bowl of Mahomes’ NFL career.

While Patrick is considered an MVP to his family, he’s earned the title on the field as well. In 2023, Patrick secured his team’s victory in Super Bowl LIV despite sustaining a sprained ankle before halftime, earning him the NFL MVP award.

“Brittany couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their huge win and she’s beyond ecstatic,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She knows how hard he trained and focused for this game, and to see it all pay off for him is an incredible feeling.”

Patrick might be a star player on the field, but it’s Brittany who he considers to be the real MVP of their family. “I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” he said of his high school sweetheart in an episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast in May. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He continued, “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

Brittany has stated that she and Patrick prefer to spend time with their kids when they’re not focused on football. “We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany said in July 2023 while attending the ESPYs. “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home,” Patrick added.

Earlier that year, the quarterback appeared on Good Morning America where he opened up about how becoming a father gave him a “different perspective” on life. “You enjoy every day so much more,” he said in February 2023. “Having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments.”