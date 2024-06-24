Brittany Mahomes and 3-year-old daughter Sterling are always ready to stylishly hit the beach.

Brittany, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, June 23, to show off her matching swimsuit with Sterling, whom she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, during her Portugal family vacation. In the snap, Brittany beamed in a neon orange one-piece featuring a one-shoulder neckline, cutout over her stomach and subtle pattern. She elevated the look with gold bracelets and black sunglasses.

Brittany, who is also the mom of son Bronze, 18 months, held Sterling in her arms while knelling on a sandy beach. Her little one wore the same swimsuit and paired it with a pink bucket hat.

Elsewhere on social media, Brittany shared more snaps of Patrick, 28, throwing Sterling in the air, Bronze playing in the water and more.

“Portugal😍,” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Brittany and Sterling twinned in an outfit. In May, she celebrated Mother’s Day in a white mini dress featuring a floral pattern, lacy ruffled sleeves and a tiered skirt. Sterling, for her part, matched her mom in a sundress featuring the same pattern.

The duo also previously matched each other while cheering on Patrick as he played in a Kansas City Chiefs game in October 2023.

For the game, Brittany got glammed up in a black leather jacket, a dark T-shirt and charcoal jeans. She completed her look with gold sneakers matching one of the Chiefs signature colors.

Sterling looked just like her mom in a leather jacket featuring Patrick’s football number, 15. She made her look even more festive with red ruffled pants and a gold bow in her hair.

The whole Mahomes family also matched in red-and-black plaid pajamas while posing in a holiday campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims in November 2023.