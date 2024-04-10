Your account
Stylish

See Sexiest, Most Sizzling Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024: Hailey Bieber, More

By
Most Sizzling and Stellar Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024
16
Lori HarveyCourtesy of Lori Harvey/Instagram

From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece.

Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle halter top and thong bottoms while posing on the beach. The 818 Tequila founder made the look even spicier by pulling her waist straps up past her hips to further show off her bum.

Bieber, meanwhile, paired her green and yellow Miaou swimsuit with a straw bucket hat, a gold body chain from Jacquie Aiche and black sunglasses.

More celebs including Elizabeth Hurley, Lori Harvey, and Khloé Kardashian have all graced Us with their epic bikini style, including designer sets, ruffled tops and neon designs.

Keep scrolling to see the best bikini moments of 2024:

