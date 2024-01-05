Hailey Bieber Gets Cheeky in Sexy Bikini During Tropical Vacation

Hailey Bieber is freeing the bum.

Bieber, 27, showed off her curves via a Thursday, January 4, Instagram carousel taken during her recent tropical getaway with BFF Kendall Jenner. In the pics, Bieber rocked a green and yellow bikini featuring a triangle top and thong bottoms. She posed from the back in the snaps, giving fans a glimpse at her bum. . She paired the swimsuit with a straw bucket hat, a gold body chain from Jacquie Aiche, black sunglasses and silver rings.

Elsewhere in her social media post, Bieber stunned in a white maxi dress that perfectly hugged her body. Her glam featured soft makeup and an elegant updo.

Bieber also posted a pic of her hair wrapped in a towel while taking a stroll on the beach. She went makeup free in the snap and rocked a tank top over a lime green swimsuit.

“2024…I’m along for the ride 🤪,” Bieber captioned the post. Celebrities including friend Kylie Jenner and Alix Earle showered the Rhode founder with compliments in her comments section. Jenner, 26, dropped heart eye emojis as Earle, 23, praised, “Obsessed w you.”

Earlier this week, Kendall, 28, took to Instagram to share a sweet moment of her and Bieber posing together in front of an ocean. Kendall, for her part, rocked a sheer dress featuring a plunging neckline and cutout over her abs, as well as a thigh-high slit.

Prior to their sunny vacation, Bieber and Jenner vacationed together in Aspen with Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and more.

This is hardly the first fashionable moment the duo has served. In December 2023, the pair wrapped their arms around each other while attending the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala.

Hailey slayed in a black sequin-embellished Saint Laurent gown as Kendall looked radiant in a red Fendi look.