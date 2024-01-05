Kendall Jenner is the queen of bikini season.

Jenner, 28, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 4, to share her latest bikini pics from her tropical getaway with Hailey Bieber. In the snaps, Jenner posed on a beach while rocking a red triangle halter top featuring white ruffles and matching itty-bitty bottoms. She tugged the strings up to her waist, leaving little to the imagination. .

In the next snap, the model posed from the back, giving fans a glimpse of her bum and sideboob.

For glam, Jenner went makeup-free. She parted her hair down the middle and wore it in a slicked-back ponytail. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a sparkly ring.

Earlier this week, Jenner shared another sultry outfit from her getaway taken from the beach.

For her photoshoot, the 818 Tequila founder slayed in a sheer ivory dress that exposed her breasts and abs. The design featured a plunging neckline with ruffle details, a cutout on her bodice, long sleeves and a flowy skirt finished with a delicate train. She complemented her look with thick earrings and a messy — but chic — updo.

Jenner also gave followers a look at her soft makeup, which featured rosy cheeks, manicured eyebrows, long lashes and pink lips.

While frolicking around the beach, she also posed with Bieber, 27, who stunned in a white maxi dress finished with a plunging back.

The BFFs previously jetted off to Aspen for a ski trip with Justin Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White and more in December 2023.

During their trip, Jenner shared videos of White, 37 — an Olympic snowboarder — performing tricks on the slopes.

“Fun day!” she captioned the social media post.

Justin, 29, meanwhile shared multiple group photos via his Instagram. Although Hailey was not seen on the slopes, she still showed off her snow bunny style in glamorous social media pics that showed her lacy bralette, a pink crop top and a fuzzy coat.