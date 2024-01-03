Kendall Jenner is bringing the naked trend in 2024.

The 28-year-old model shared sexy snaps via Instagram on Wednesday, January 3, of her latest look. In the photos, she posed on a beach while rocking a see-through ivory dress that exposed her nipples. The garment featured a plunging neckline, a cutout over her torso, a flowy skirt, thigh-high slit and stunning train.

Jenner completed her ensemble with a loose updo, long lashes, rosy cheeks and pink lips. She accessorized with chunky earrings, went barefoot and held a glass of wine.

While posing on the beach, she was joined by friend Hailey Bieber, who stunned in a classy white maxi dress featuring a scoop neckline plunging back and thin straps. She twinned with Jenner in an updo and chunky gold earrings.

“Years pass, and they seem faster and faster,” Jenner captioned the post. “Presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second ❤️.” She continued while tagging FRWD Clothing, whom she models for, “2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence.”

Celebrity friends and family were quick to support Jenner in her comments.

Sister Kim Kardashaisn dropped a sparkly emoji while Anastasia Karanikolaou gushed, “kenny!!!!!✨✨😍😍.” Model Elsa Hosk wrote, “Kendall!!!!!!!🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as SZA commented “Everything.”

This is hardly the first time Jenner has given fans a glimpse of her nipples. In January 2023, she wore a sheer dress while attending friend Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party. She paired the one-shoulder dress with black underwear, a rose choker and strappy heels, a ponytail, a leather clutch, silver earrings and soft glam including foundation, long lashes, manicured eyebrows and peachy lips.