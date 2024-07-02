The Royal Box at Wimbledon has been a star-studded section through the years.

The coveted box is located at the south end of Centre Court of the annual tennis event held in London. It has been “used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922,” per the Wimbledon website.

With its dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs, the seat is one of the most exclusive invitations to score with royal family members and A-listers alike having been spotted among the audience. But the seats don’t come without their own set of rules, including a dress code.

The 2023 Grand Slam tennis tournament saw many familiar faces enter the Royal Box, including Queen Camilla and Princess Beatrice. In 2024, David Beckham and his mom, Sandra Beckham, were spotted enjoying the opening day from their lavish seats.

Scroll down for everything to know about the Royal Box at Wimbledon:

How Many Seats Are In the Royal Box?

The royal box seats 74 guests, per the Wimbledon website.

How Do You Score An Invitation to the Royal Box?

Per the Wimbledon website, “British and overseas Royal Families are invited as well as heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organizations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life.”’

The Chairman of the All England Club sends out invitations, “taking into account suggestions from members of The Championships’ Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources,” the website adds.

Related: Stars at Wimbledon Over the Years Taking it to the court! Celebrities from all over the world flock to the U.K. every year to watch the annual Wimbledon tennis championships, including Duchess Kate, Emma Watson and Beyoncé. The British royal family is a staple at the London-based sporting event, dating back to 1907 when King George V and Queen Mary attended […]

What Does an Invitation for the Royal Box Entail?

Alongside watching the sport, guests “are invited to the Clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day,” the website reads.

Is There a Dress Code for the Royal Box?

The dress code for the Royal Box includes dressing “smart.” Wimbledon requests suits and jackets and ties for the attire. However, “ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.”

Who Have Some of the Royal Box Guests Been?

Princess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stepped out together in 2018 to attend the Women’s Singles final. Prince George made his debut inside the Royal Box in 2022, wearing a suit and tie.