Wimbledon 2024 is proving to be just as riveting off the court thanks to the attendance of several A-listers.

Soccer legend David Beckham, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel and more celebs showed their support at the annual tennis event held in London, which kicked off on Monday, July 1.

For the tennis grand slam’s opening day, Beckham looked stylish as he donned a tan suit with a light-blue shirt and gold tie. He sat inside the Royal Box alongside his mom, Sandra Beckham, and Sir David Attenborough, and was also photographed taking pictures with fans — as well as signing giant tennis balls.

Beckham has been known to make Wimbledon a family affair. In July 2016, he snapped a selfie with his and wife Victoria Beckham’s youngest sons while at a match.

The star-studded sporting event, which is one of the sport’s four major annual tournaments, will conclude on July 14.

Scroll down to see the celebs who have attended Wimbledon 2024: