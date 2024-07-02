Your account
Stylish

Kate Middleton's Best Looks at Wimbledon Through the Years

By
Princess Kate Middleton at Wimbledon Through the Years
7
Princess Kate Middleton.

Out of all of the four major tennis tournaments in the world, Wimbledon is unquestionably the most stylish — and no one exemplifies this better than Princess Kate Middleton.

Every year, the Princess of Wales blesses tennis fans with a wealth of colorful, lady-like outfits. She typically sticks to demure, mid-length dresses accented with subtle feminine details like puff sleeves, bows and pleats.

In recent years, she has matched many of her game-day outfits to Wimbledon’s famous forest green color, like the emerald green Roland Mouret dress she wore in 2023 and the forest green Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore in 2019.

Although the majority of the outfits that Kate wears at Wimbledon are monochromatic, she also occasionally experiments with patterns, like when she wore the blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich in 2022.

Keep scrolling to check out these looks and more.

