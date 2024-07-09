Brittany Mahomes Says So Long London After Seeing Eras Tour

Brittany Mahomes is kissing London goodbye in true Taylor Swift fashion.

“So Long, London,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 8, alongside a white heart emoji, as she videotaped a drive through the city.

Mahomes set the footage to “So Long, London,” a track off of Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department.

The upload came days after Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, attended the Eras Tour alongside Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The trio were spotted in a VIP box at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday, July 6.

During the concert, Brittany was seen checking in on Kelce, 34, as he became visibly emotional while Swift played a mega-mashup. In fan footage shared via TikTok on Sunday, July 7, Kelce wiped tears from his eyes as the pop star performed “Everything Has Changed,” with “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” and “So High School.” (The latter of the three was inspired by Swift and Kelce’s relationship.)

“I love the [sic] Brittany Mahomes went to check in on him,” one user wrote via social media, while another added, “My heart can NOT handle this level of loving out loud … I can not stop crying.”

After the show, Brittany took to her Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from their trip across the pond. In the comments section, a fan reminisced on the beginning of Swift and Kelce’s love story — which Brittany and Patrick, 28, were a part of.

“Hope you all had a beautiful night together after the concert. You were there at the very beginning in 7/23. What a gift ❤️🙏🙏,” the user wrote, receiving a “like” from Brittany.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback previously took partial credit for his teammate and Swift’s relationship, which began during summer 2023.

“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” Patrick said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”

When Kelce attended his first Eras Tour show in July 2023, he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he hoped to give Swift his phone number via a friendship bracelet. While he didn’t give it to her that night, the pair eventually began dating.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he told WSJ. Magazine in November 2023.