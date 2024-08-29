Taylor Swift indeed had a marvelous time at her Rhode Island mansion with her inner circle.

“Taylor has been on tour and working nonstop and she loves the Rhode Island house and wanted to spend some time there while the weather is still good and she can enjoy it,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Swift, 34, and boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted outside her East Coast residence, famously named the Holiday House, on Saturday, August 24. They were joined by his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and other friends including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was also in attendance, with wife Kylie Kelce and their three children.

According to the insider, the weekend bash was a “preplanned celebration” that the pop star organized to coincide with the end of the European leg of her Eras Tour. (Swift closed out the overseas run with five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month.) The weekend — which also acted as a celebration for Lively’s 37th birthday — was meant for the group to enjoy the property and “get some R&R.”

“It has felt wonderful to be grounded back home again,” the insider adds. “It’s been grounding to see friends and family and spend quality time with everyone, chat and get downloaded on everyone’s worlds because she has been so busy and disconnected.”

The weekend was also the first time that Swift had been publicly seen with Travis, whom she’s been dating since summer 2023, since he went off to Chiefs training camp.

“She was so happy to reunite with him and just be together,” the source tells Us.

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, celebrating all of her past and present albums. The European leg ran throughout the summer as she performed in Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and more. Travis attended shows in between his NFL commitments, even joining Swift on the stage during one of her June concerts at Wembley.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?’ She started laughing,” he recalled during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast later that month. “[Taylor] was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’ I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.”

Travis gushed that Swift “found the perfect part of the show” to fit him in, so he joined dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik for the Tortured Poets Department era.

Swift will be on hiatus until the fall, when she headlines a series of concerts in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver. Football season in Kansas City, meanwhile, kicks off on Thursday, September 5.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson