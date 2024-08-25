Blake Lively is celebrating her birthday in style with a seaside weekend getaway in Rhode Island.

The It Ends with Us star, who turned 37 on Sunday, August 25, was seen sharing a sweet moment with husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, the day before. Photos published by DeuxMoi captured the couple sharing a kiss, with Lively’s arm wrapped around Reynolds’ shoulders in an embrace.

Lively kept her look laid-back in an orange halter top and a messy bun, while the Deadpool & Wolverine star sported a salmon short-sleeved buttoned-up shirt, dark sunglasses and a navy cap. He also carried a black backpack.

The photos were snapped while Lively and Reynolds were visiting Taylor Swift‘s Rhode Island mansion, per TMZ.

Swift, 34, was also present at the property with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 34. This marks the first time the pair have been spotted together since Swift wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour. TMZ’s photos show Swift and Kelce enjoying a cozy date at the mansion, including a moment on a balcony catching some sun.

The weekend gathering didn’t end there. Additional photos obtained by the Daily Mail revealed that Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his family, as well as Travis’ brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce, also joined the festivities.

On the note of family of birthdays, Lively recently opened up about celebrating her son Olin’s special day. During an appearance on the “Zoe Ball and Friends” podcast on Friday, August 16, the actress revealed the unique cake choice for her baby’s first birthday.

“My birthday cakes always have a little bit of a sense of humor,” Lively said, before adding with a laugh, “For my baby, I just did a giant set of t-ts,” prompting the host to also burst out laughing.

The Gossip Girl alum jokingly predicted the cake will “haunt him for life,” but explained her quirky selection. “ What do they want at one? Like, he’s not … he can’t declare what he wants,” she reasoned. “So boobs!”

“I’ll show you a picture after — they’re pretty amazing,” Lively added with a smile, quickly clarifying, “Of the cake — not of my… also amazing, though!”

Lively and Reynolds, who quietly welcomed baby Olin in February 2023, only recently shared their son’s name with the public. The couple also shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.